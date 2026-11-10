MRF announces 30% interim dividend, profit falls 23% to Rs 417 crore in July-September quarter: Check details

Shares of tyre maker MRF Ltd will be in focus when the markets open on Wednesday, as the company has announced its financial results for the July-September quarter of FY27. The board of directors of the Chennai-based company has also declared an interim dividend and set the record date to determine shareholders' eligibility for this corporate action. The company's net profit fell 23 per cent in the quarter under review despite double-digit revenue growth, as higher raw material costs weighed on operating performance.

MRF interim dividend

The board of directors of the company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share, or 30 per cent on shares with a face value of Rs 10 each, for the financial year ending March 31, 2027.

MRF interim dividend record date

The company has fixed November 17, 2026, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the interim dividend.

MRF interim dividend payment date

According to the information shared, the dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on or after December 1, 2026.

Key details of MRF dividend

Dividend Highlight Details Dividend Type Interim Dividend Dividend Per Share Rs. 3 per equity share (30%) on a face value of Rs. 10 each Financial Year FY 2026–27 (ending March 31, 2027) Record Date Tuesday, November 17, 2026 Payment Date On or after December 1, 2026