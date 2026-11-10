MRF announces 30% interim dividend, profit falls 23% to Rs 417 crore in July-September quarter: Check details

Shares of tyre maker MRF Ltd will be in focus when the markets open on Wednesday, as the company has announced its financial results for the July-September quarter of FY27. The board of directors of the Chennai-based company has also declared an interim dividend and set the record date to determine shareholders' eligibility for this corporate action. The company's net profit fell 23 per cent in the quarter under review despite double-digit revenue growth, as higher raw material costs weighed on operating performance.
MRF interim dividend
The board of directors of the company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share, or 30 per cent on shares with a face value of Rs 10 each, for the financial year ending March 31, 2027.
MRF interim dividend record date
The company has fixed November 17, 2026, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the interim dividend.
MRF interim dividend payment date
According to the information shared, the dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on or after December 1, 2026.
Key details of MRF dividend
|
Dividend Highlight
|
Details
|
Dividend Type
|
Interim Dividend
|
Dividend Per Share
|
Rs. 3 per equity share (30%) on a face value of Rs. 10 each
|
Financial Year
|
FY 2026–27 (ending March 31, 2027)
|
Record Date
|
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
|
Payment Date
|
On or after December 1, 2026
Quarterly results
The company posted a 22.8 per cent drop in net profit to Rs 417.19 crore for the July-September quarter despite double-digit revenue growth, as higher raw material costs hit the operating performance.
The Chennai-based company clocked Rs 540.13 crore in consolidated net profit a year ago, according to an exchange filing.
"The company delivered strong double-digit sales growth in the second quarter. We were able to capitalise on sustained demand for the company's products from both OE and replacement segments," MRF said.
Its revenue from operations rose 17.4 per cent to Rs 8,660.19 crore compared to Rs 7,378.72 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
Its total expenses rose 21.8 per cent to Rs 8,269.77 crore in the September quarter, up from Rs 6,788.55 crore a year ago.
Material costs rose 43.2 per cent to Rs 6,552.57 crore from Rs 4,577.49 crore.
ALSO READ: