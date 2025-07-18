Motherson Sumi Share Price: Stock gains over 4 per cent as on ex-date for 1:2 bonus issue Motherson Sumi Share Price: The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 51.36, hit on July 29, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 30.72 on February 28, 2025.

Mumbai:

Shares of auto components maker Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd are in action today, July 18, 2025, as the stock trades ex-date for a bonus issue. The counter opened gap up with a gain of 2.82 per cent at Rs 43.70 on the BSE. It rose further to touch a high of Rs 44.80, reflecting a jump of 5.41 per cent against the previous close of Rs 42.95. The stock has gained after two consecutive days of fall today, even as the market declined in initial trade, dragged by foreign fund outflows and a muted start to the earnings season.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 51.36, hit on July 29, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 30.72 on February 28, 2025. The market cap of the company is Rs 29,079 crore.