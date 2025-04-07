Smallcap SME stock: Company mulls fund raise, fixes date for board meeting The NSE Nifty tumbled 742.85 points or 3.24 per cent to settle at 22,161.60. Intra-day, the benchmark dropped 1,160.8 points or 5.06 per cent to 21,743.65.

Shares of Cellecor Gadgets, a small-cap stock listed on NSE Emerge, a platform for SME companies, are expected to be in focus next week as the company has informed exchanges that its board will meet on April 16, 2025 to discuss the company's financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the fiscal year 2025 (FY25) and propose a funding of Rs 100 crores through the issuance of securities.

"The Board meeting is intended to consider the expenditure and investment plans relating to the business growth and expansion plan, fund growth of up to ₹100 crore through issuance of securities by permissible means, subject to necessary regulatory approvals," the company said in an exchange filing.

Delhi-based Cellecor Gadgets, which was incorporated in 2020, is engaged in the procurement, branding and distribution of consumer electronics.

During Monday's trading, Cellecor Gadgets shares ended the session at around 6.03 per cent lower at Rs 56.15 on the NSE.

Stock markets crumbled on Monday with benchmark Sensex sinking by 2,226.79 points – its steepest single-day decline in 10 months – as a global market carnage following US President Donald Trump's tariff hikes and retaliation from China fanned fears of economic slowdown.

The 30-share BSE Sensex crashed 2,226.79 points or 2.95 per cent to settle at 73,137.90, recording its third day of decline. During the day, the index slumped 3,939. 68 points or 5.22 per cent to 71,425.01.

The NSE Nifty tumbled 742.85 points or 3.24 per cent to settle at 22,161.60. Intra-day, the benchmark dropped 1,160.8 points or 5.06 per cent to 21,743.65.

All Sensex shares, except for Hindustan Unilever, ended with losses. Tata Steel fell the most by 7.33 per cent followed by Larsen & Toubro which cracked 5.78 per cent.