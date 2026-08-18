Milky Mist Dairy shares make decent debut on bourses, list a 18% premium over IPO price

Mumbai:

Shares of packaged food company Milky Mist Dairy Food made a decent debut today, i.e., on August 18, 2026, listing with a gain of Rs 17.86 per cent at Rs 165, taking the company's market valuation to Rs 12,702.42 crore. Post-listing, the stock surged to touch a high of Rs 171.50 on the BSE. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it hit a high of Rs 171.68. Earlier, the Rs 1,553-crore public issue received good response from investors and was subscribed 56.12 times during the three-day subscription window that concluded on Thursday. According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the IPO attracted bids for 4,59,04,22,836 shares against 8,17,98,244 shares on offer. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 155.83 times. The non-institutional investors segment was booked 34.91 times, while the retail portion was subscribed 8.41 times.

Milky Mist Dairy IPO GMP ahead of listing today

According to Investorgain, the Dhoot Transmission IPO is commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of around Rs 19.7 ahead of listing. This implies a potential 14.07 per cent premium over the issue price of Rs 140. The price band for the IPO was fixed at Rs 133-140 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 1,428 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of up to Rs 125 crore.

The mainboard issue is the largest IPO by an Indian dairy company. Listed peers in the sector include Parag Milk Foods Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd and Dodla Dairy Ltd.

How does the company plan to use proceeds

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to repay or prepay borrowings, expand and modernise the company's manufacturing facility in Perundurai, Tamil Nadu, and strengthen its cold-chain infrastructure.

The company plans to deploy funds to set up whey protein concentrate, yoghurt, and cream cheese plants, as well as install ice cream freezers and chocolate coolers. A portion of the proceeds will also be used for general corporate purposes.

What does the company do?

Founded in Erode, Tamil Nadu, Milky Mist focuses on value-added dairy products such as paneer, cheese, curd, yoghurt, butter, ghee, and ice cream. The company does not operate in the liquid milk segment.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)