Metal stock in focus as company records highest-ever monthly sales in January, check share price

Mumbai:

Shares of Rathi Steel and Power Ltd (RSPL) are on investors' radar as the company stated that it has recorded its highest-ever monthly sales in January 2026. According to the information shared with exchanges, sales from the company's Ghaziabad unit on a standalone basis stood at around Rs 77.45 crore. Post this update, the stock started the trading session at Rs 23.30 against the previous close of Rs 23 on the BSE. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 23.54 before falling to the day's low of Rs 22.30, just 2.96 per cent away from its 52-week low of Rs 21.65. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 22.61. Stock has been losing for the last two days and has fallen 7.04 per cent in the period.

Technically, the stock trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Share price history

While the stock has gained 978.57 per cent in five years, it has corrected 53.81 per cent in two years and 40.10 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the scrip has dipped 17.12 per cent as against the dip of 1.40 per cent in the benchmark index.

Stock market today

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 3,656.74 points to 85,323.20 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 1,219.65 points to 26,308.05. Later, both the benchmark indices further extended their winning momentum. The BSE benchmark zoomed 4,205.27 points or 5.14 per cent to 85,871.73. The Nifty jumped 1,252.8 points or 4.99 per cent to 26,341.20.

Global markets and FII

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi rebounded and jumped 5 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were also trading higher. US markets ended higher on Monday.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,832.46 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 2,446.33 crore, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dipped 0.51 per cent to USD 65.96 per barrel.

