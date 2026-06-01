Metal stock gains after company's profit for March quarter nearly doubled, check full details

Mumbai:

Shares of Rathi Steel and Power Ltd, which owns and operates a 2 lakh tonnes steel plant in Uttar Pradesh, are in action even as markets remain volatile on Monday, June 1, 2026. The stock has gained after the company posted its audited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026. The metal company has showcased a strong upward trajectory in its performance metrics. Amid this, the stock opened gap up at Rs 20.63, a gain of 9.97 per cent from the previous close of Rs 20.63 on the BSE. However, the stock saw some profit-booking at higher levels and fell to a low of Rs 19.42. Last seen, the stock held firmly in green at Rs 19.80, with a gain of Rs 1.04 or 5.54 per cent and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 171 crore.

Quarterly results

During the fourth quarter (Q4 FY26), the company clocked a total income of Rs 244.57 crore, representing a 63.34 per cent increase from Rs 149.73 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. On a sequential basis, total income grew by 52.77 per cent against Q3 FY26’s income of Rs 160.09 crore.

The profit after tax (PAT) of the company for the quarter under review almost doubled, skyrocketing 95.84 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 7.45 crore from Rs 3.80 crore in Q4 FY25.

The total income of the company for the full fiscal year 2025-26 stood at Rs 716.49 crore, a gain of 4.176 per cent from Rs 505.43 crore in FY25.

Share price history

The stock has outperformed the sector by 5.81 per cent and is trading higher than the 5-day and 50-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

It has a 52-week high of Rs 33, hit on June 27, 2026 and a 52-week low of Rs 13.50. According to BSE Analytics, the scrip has delivered a strong return of 547.06 per cent in 10 years and 842.86 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 27.55 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, as against the dip of 12.69 per cent in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)