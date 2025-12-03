Meesho IPO GMP: Public issue opens for subscription, check latest grey market premium Meesho IPO GMP Today: The e-commerce company's shares will debut on the bourses on December 10, 2025.

Mumbai:

The initial public offering (IPO) of Meesho is now open for subscription. The three-day subscription window of the public issue will end on December 5, 2025. The e-commerce company has fixed a price band of Rs 105-111 per share, valuing the company at Rs 50,096 crore (USD 5.6 billion) at the upper end. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 4,250 crore, along with an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 10.55 crore shares valued at Rs 1,171 crore at the upper band, taking the total issue size to Rs 5,421 crore.

Meesho IPO GMP today

Meesho's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 44. Considering the upper price band of Rs 111, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 155, reflecting a grey market premium of 36.94 per cent.

Meesho IPO subscription status

The initial public offer of the company has received 56 per cent subscription so far on the first day of the share sale today. Moreover, the retail portion of the share sale got fully subscribed shortly after its opening. At the time of writing the report, the IPO received bids for 15,55,67,250 shares against 27,79,38,446 shares on offer, translating to 0.56 per cent subscription.

Ahead of the public issue, the company has raised a little over Rs 2,439 crore from anchor investors. The company aims to raise Rs 5,421 crore through its IPO.

The portion for retail individual investors' part got subscribed 2.07 times, and the category for non-institutional investors got subscribed to 48 per cent.

How the company plans to use the proceeds

According to information available, the company plans to utilise proceeds for investment in cloud infrastructure, marketing and brand initiatives, as well as funding inorganic growth through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.

Meanwhile, the company has earmarked Rs 480 crore from the public offer proceeds towards payment of salaries of AI and technology teams. The company will use proceeds for investment in cloud infrastructure, marketing and brand initiatives, as well as funding inorganic growth through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)