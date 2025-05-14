Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold loses shine amid easing US-China trade tensions, silver too falls on MCX Gold, Silver MCX Rates Today: In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,233.4 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:15 am was around $3,228.28 per ounce, down by around 0.49 per cent.

Mumbai:

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: The price of precious metal continued to fall in the domestic futures market in the opening session for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, i.e. on May 13, 2025. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today with a loss of Rs 504 at Rs 93,143 per 10 grams from the previous close of Rs 93,647. It dipped further to touch the low of Rs 93,008 - a fall of Rs 639. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 93,429 with a loss of Rs 218 or 0.23 per cent.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on July 4, 2025, too fell in the opening trade today. The contract opened at Rs 96,650 per kg on the MCX, a dip of Rs 117 from the previous close of Rs 96,767. It dipped further to touch the low of Rs 95,912. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 66,275 - a fall of Rs 492 or 0.51 per cent from the previous close.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,233.4 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:15 am was around $3,228.28 per ounce, down by around 0.49 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 96,210 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 88,200 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 96,060 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 88,050 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 96,060 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 88,050 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 96,060 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 88,050 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 97,900.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 97,900 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 97,900.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,09,000 per kg.