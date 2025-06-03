Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold, silver rates drop on MCX amid geopolitical uncertainty | City-wise rates Gold, Silver Prices Today: In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,386.3 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:30 am was around $3,363.09 per ounce, down by around 0.31 per cent.

Mumbai:

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: The price of gold fell in the domestic futures market on June 3, 2025, amid geopolitical uncertainty and momentum in the US stock indexes that drifted closer to their records on Monday. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today with a fall of Rs 175 at Rs 96,749 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 96,924 - a fall of 0.23 per cent or Rs 224.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on July 4, 2025, dipped in today's opening trade. The contract opened with a fall of Rs 1,054 at Rs 99,957 per kg on the MCX. The previous close of the precious metal was Rs 1,01,011. It dipped further to reach a low of Rs 99,868. Last seen, it was trading in the green at Rs 1,00,360 with a fall of Rs 651 or 0.64 per cent at the time of writing the report.

Gold Price in the International Market

The COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,386.3 per troy ounce in the international market. The spot gold price at 10:30 am was around $3,363.09 per ounce, down by around 0.31 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 99,060 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 90,950 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 99,060 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 90,800 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 99,060 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 90,80per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 99,060 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 90,080 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,00,100.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,00,100 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,00,100.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,11,100 per kg.