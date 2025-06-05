Gold, Silver Rates Today: Gold dips but silver shines on MCX | Check city-wise rates on June 5 Gold, Silver Rates Today: In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,386.4 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:30 am was around $3,364.84 per ounce.

Mumbai:

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: The price of yellow metal dipped in the domestic futures market but silver continues to shine on Thursday, i.e. on June 05, 2025. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today with a fall of Rs 123 at Rs 98,456 per 10 grams from the previous close of Rs 98,579. It fell further to touch the low of Rs 98,120. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 98,140 with a loss of Rs 439 or 0.45 per cent. In between, it touched the high of Rs 98,610.

Silver Price On MCX

However, silver futures, maturing on July 4, 2025, surged in the opening trade today. The contract opened at Rs 1,01,499 per kg on the MCX, a gain of Rs 119 from the previous close of Rs 1,01,380. It moved up further to touch the high of Rs 1,01,789. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,01,392 - a gain of Rs 12 or 0.01 per cent from the previous close. In between, it touched a low of Rs 1,01,392.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,386.4 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:30 am was around $3,364.84 per ounce.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 99,750 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 91,450 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 99,600 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 91,300 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 99,600 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 91,300 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 99,600 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 91,300 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,04,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,04,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 1,04,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,14,000 per kg.