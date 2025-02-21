Gold, Silver Prices Today: MCX gold rate falls | Check city-wise rate on February 21 Gold, Silver Prices Today on February 20: On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery opened lower by Rs 310 or 0.35 per cent at Rs 85715 per 10 grams.

Gold, Silver Prices Today on February 20: A day after the bounce bank, gold price on Friday fell by Rs 310 to Rs 85,715 per 10 gram in futures trade. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery opened lower by Rs 310 or 0.35 per cent at Rs 85715 per 10 grams. It later touched an intraday low of Rs 85,690.

At around 10 AM, it was trading at Rs 85,795 per 10 grams - 0.27 per cent lower than the previous close of Rs 86,024.

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on March 5, 2025, also witnessed a fall. The contract opened at 96802 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 97113. At the time of writing this report, it was trading at Rs 96,720 - a fall of 0.40 per cent from the previous close.

Gold Price in international market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was around $2,944.5 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:05 am was around $2,931.61 per ounce.

Check gold, silver prices in major cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 88,200 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 80,860 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 88,050 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold price stood at Rs 80,710 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 88,050 per 10 grams while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 80,710 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 88,050 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 80,710 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The silver price per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,00,400.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,00,400 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 1,00,400.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,07,900 per kg.