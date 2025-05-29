Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold rate drops on MCX as US court blocks Trump's tariffs | Check city-wise rates Gold, Silver Prices Today: In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,266.3 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:45 am was around $3,270.81 per ounce, down by around 0.83 per cent.

Mumbai:

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: The price of precious metal fell in the domestic futures market on May 29, 2025, as a US federal court has blocked President Donald Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs on imports under an emergency-powers law. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today with a fall of Rs 378 at Rs 94,900 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 95,278. It slipped further to touch the low of Rs 95,258. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 95,300 with a dip of Rs 653 or 0.68 per cent.

Silver Price On MCX

However, silver futures, maturing on July 4, 2025, gained in the opening trade today. The contract opened with a gain of Rs 307 at Rs 97,562 per kg on the MCX. The previous close of the precious metal was Rs 97,255. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 97,860. Last seen, it was trading in green at Rs 97,772 with a gain of Rs 517 or 0.53 per cent at the time of writing the report.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,266.3 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:45 am was around $3,270.81 per ounce, down by around 0.83 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 97,190 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 89,100 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 97,040 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 88,950 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 97,040 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 88,950 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 97,004 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 88,950 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 99,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 99,900 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 99,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,10,000 per kg.