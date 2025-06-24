Gold, Silver Rates Today: Precious metals fall on MCX after amid Iran-Israel ceasefire | Check city-wise rates Gold, Silver Prices Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price fell 1.47 per cent to trade at around $3,345.2 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:20 am was around $3,330.11 per ounce.

Mumbai:

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: A day after showing high volatility, investors booked profits in precious metals after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a fall of Rs 581 at Rs 98,807 per 10 grams from the previous close of Rs 99,388. The downward trend continued, and it dipped Rs 2,966 to touch the low of Rs 96,422. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 97,653 with a fall of Rs 1,735 or 1.75 per cent. In between, it touched the high of Rs 98,807.