MCX gold price crosses Rs 1.55 lakh per 10 grams on firm spot demand, silver volatile | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: Rates of precious metals in futures surged on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand despite inflationary risks and expectations of higher interest rates amid elevated oil prices. The gold October 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 1,600 or 1.04 per cent at Rs 1,54,699 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,53,099. It later touched the intraday high of Rs 1,55,437, a gain of Rs 2,338 or 1.52 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,53,806, up Rs 707, or 0.46 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for December 2026 were up by Rs 626 or 0.41 per cent to trade at Rs 1,55,121 per 10 grams in business turnover of 7,874 lots

"MCX Gold opened with a gap-up, extending its upside momentum for a sixth consecutive session to trade near Rs 1,55,000. Immediate resistance is at Rs 1,55,500–156,000 near previous highs, and a decisive move above could push toward Rs 1,57,000–1,58,000. Immediate support is seen at Rs 1,54,500–154,000, followed by stronger support at Rs 1,53,000. Price continues to hold comfortably above all the major moving averages (20/50/100/200 EMA), highlighting a strong improvement in the medium-term trend, though RSI has moved into overbought territory, reflecting possible near-term pressure. Bias remains constructive above Rs 1,55,500, whereas a decline below Rs 1,54,000 may invite short-term profit booking," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on September 4, 2026, opened in the green. It began the trading session at Rs 2,39,999 against the previous close of Rs 2,36,867, a gain of Rs 3,132 or 1.32 per cent. It later touched the intraday high of Rs 2,41,999, a gain of Rs 5,132 or 2.16 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,36,232 with a drop of Rs 635 or 0.27 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained 0.31 per cent to approximately USD 4,400.5 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 3:30 pm was USD 4,372.85 per ounce, up by USD 11.89 or 0.27 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,55,280 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,42,350 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,55,130 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,42,200 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,55,130 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,42,200 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,55,460 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,42,500 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,55,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,55,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,55,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of the precious metal stood at Rs 2,60,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)