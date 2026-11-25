Markets stage sharp rebound as Sensex rallies 1,502 points to settle at 83,938.28, Nifty tops 25,800
Markets stage sharp rebound as Sensex rallies 1,502 points to settle at 83,938.28, Nifty tops 25,800
Markets stage sharp rebound as Sensex rallies 1,502 points to settle at 83,938.28, Nifty tops 25,800
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FMCG stock in focus as company's revenue jumps 3.6x to Rs 1,896 crore, check share price
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Gold, silver prices decline on MCX as investors reassess outlook for US interest rates
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APL Apollo Tubes falls by Rs 333, Tata Steel hits fresh 52-week low post Rs 5,825 crore deal
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25 November, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex surges 1,000 points, Nifty above 25,700, Infosys top
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IT stock in focus as company wins Rs 1.69 crore government order, check share price
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