Markets pare intraday gains amid profit booking but end in green, Indigo jumps 4.82%

Mumbai:

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty pared intraday gains on Thursday, June 25, 2026, amid profit booking as investors remained cautious amid mixed global signals. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 109.25 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 77,100.47. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 77,803.18 and a low of 76,993.16, gyrating 810.02 points. The 50-share NSE Nifty added 34.35 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 24,056. However, the broader market witnessed heavy selling pressure. While the BSE MidCap Select Index fell 98.86 per cent, the BSE SmallCap Select Index dropped 0.37 per cent each.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Metal and Nifty IT fell the most, while Nifty Auto witnessed strong buying with stocks like Maruti and Mahindra & Mahindra gaining close to four per cent.

Top gainers and losers

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Indigo, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank were the major gainers, with Indigo being the biggest gainer, closing with a gain of 4.73 per cent today. On the flip side, Power Grid, BEL, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Bharati Airtel were among the laggards. Power Grid's shares closed with a 2.36 per cent dip today.

On Thursday, shares of 11 out of 30 Sensex companies closed in the green, while the remaining 19 closed in the red. On the other hand, shares of 25 of the 50 Nifty 50 companies also closed in the green, while the remaining 25 closed in the red.

"Overall, the session was characterised by stock-specific buying and a steady large-cap recovery, with investors selectively accumulating quality names while remaining cautious amid mixed global signals. The benchmark continues to display resilience above its key support levels, and the next directional move is likely to be determined by the sustainability of buying in financials and automobiles and a decisive breakout above the immediate resistance zone," said Aakash Shah, Research Analyst, Choice Equity Broking Private Limited.

Rupee falls 34 paise

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated 16 paise to settle at 94.39 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday as global crude oil prices continued to slide.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)