Markets extend recovery, benchmark indices gain for 4th consecutive session: What's behind the rally?

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty registered gains for the fourth consecutive session. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 1,225.07 points or 1.62 per cent higher at 76,917.85. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 76,917.85 and a low of 76,033.74, gyrating 884.11 points. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty added 370.05 points or 1.58 per cent to close at 23,810.85. Similarly, the broader market ended the session in the green. The BSE MidCap Select Index added 151.78 points, or 0.87 per cent, while the BSE SmallCap Select Index gained 52.09 points, or 0.60 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty FMCG was the biggest gainer, up 3.65 per cent. Meanwhile, Nifty Realty and Nifty Private Bank jumped 2.33 per cent and 1.98 per cent respectively. However, Nifty Metal fell 0.14.

Rupee continues upward trajectory

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee traded higher, gaining around 0.15 per cent to 94.74, as cooling commodity prices eased concerns over the import bill and supported the domestic currency.