Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended a volatile session higher on Thursday as strong buying in IT, Capital Markets and Realty stocks offset weakness in Banking, FMCG and Auto. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 390.31 points or 0.46 per cent higher at 84,328.59. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 84,551.74 and a low of 83,754.66, gyrating 797.08 points. The 50-share NSE Nifty added 65.25 points or 0.25 per cent to close at 25,884.50. Similarly, the broader market ended the session in the green. The BSE MidCap Select Index added 119.89 points, or 0.65 per cent, while the BSE SmallCap Select Index gained 70.49 points, or 0.78 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty IT was the biggest gainer, up 3.66 per cent. Meanwhile, Nifty Realty and Nifty Metal gained 3.27 per cent and 1.17 per cent, respectively. However, Nifty FMCG fell 0.94 per cent.

"Indian equities ended slightly higher on Thursday after a volatile session, with early gains tapering as uncertainty over the India-US trade agreement and firm US inflation data tempered risk appetite. The benchmarks oscillated between gains and losses through the session, reflecting a cautious approach amid renewed focus on global interest-rate expectations and the possibility of further Federal Reserve tightening in December," said Market Commentary from Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Top gainers and losers

Among the 30-Sensex firms, HCL Tech, TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and HDFC Bank were the major gainers, with HCL Tech gaining 6.28 per cent today. On the flip side, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Trent and ICICI Bank were among the laggards. Asian Paints shares fell 2.91 per cent today.

Today, 13 of 30 Sensex companies closed in the green, while the remaining 17 closed in the red. Meanwhile, 22 of 50 Nifty 50 companies also closed in the green, while the other 28 closed in the red.

Rupee weakens 24 paise

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee settled 24 paise lower at 92.44 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, facing resistance amid higher crude oil prices and fears of additional US tariffs. Forex traders said foreign fund inflows favoured the Indian currency, even though crude oil prices reversed the easing trend, hovering near the USD 95-per-barrel level.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)