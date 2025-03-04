Market Opening Bell: Indian benchmark indices opened in the red on Tuesday, i.e. March 4, 2025, tracking weak global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 268.6 points or 0.36 per cent at 73,085.94, the NSE Nifty 50 fell 144.85 points or 0.65 per cent to open below 22,000, i.e. 21,974.45 in the opening trade. The Sensex closed at 73,085.94 and Nifty 50 at 22,119.3 in the last trading session.
Market Opening Bell: Sensex opens in red, Nifty below 22,000, IT stocks drag
