Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains over 300 points, Nifty above 24,150, Nifty Metal up 1.42 per cent

Mumbai:

Sensex, Nifty Today: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened in the green on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, despite Wall Street tumbling as investors worldwide get more sceptical. This is the sixth day that the stock market has extended its gains. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 319.89 points to open at 79,728.39, while Nifty was up 59.85 points, starting the trading session at 24,185.40. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 79,408.50 and the Nifty 50 at 24,125.55. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices were trading in the green in the opening trade.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, NTPC, Sun Pharma and Eternal (formerly Zomato) were in green in the opening trade, with Tata Steel gaining 2.08 per cent. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tech Mahindra were the biggest laggards, with IndusInd Bank falling 4.18 per cent.

In early trade, 1,143 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,039 were trading in the red. 93 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Earlier, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start, opening in the red at 24,074.50, against the previous close of 26,440.50.