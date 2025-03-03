Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher, all major sectoral indices in green Market Opening Bell: While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 229.55 points or 0.31 per cent at 73,427.65, the NSE Nifty 50 gained 69.85 points or 0.31 per cent at 22,194.55 in the opening trade.

Market Opening Bell: Indian benchmark indices started the week on a positive note, with Sensex and Nifty opening higher on Monday, i.e. March 3, 2025, amid positive global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 229.55 points or 0.31 per cent at 73,427.65, the NSE Nifty 50 gained 69.85 points or 0.31 per cent at 22,194.55 in the opening trade. The Sensex closed at 73,198.10 and Nifty 50 at 22,124.70 in the last trading session.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Reliance, Zomato, Bajaj Finserv and Axis Bank were among the biggest laggards in the opening trade, with IndusInd Bank losing over 3 per cent. On the other hand, Tech Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech were among the gainers.

In the Nifty pack, 1,779 stocks were trading in the red, while 696 were trading in the green. 73 stocks remained unchanged in early trade.

What does Gift Nifty indicate?

Earlier, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for equity market indices, indicated a flat start for the Nifty 50 as it opened slightly lower at 22,352.50 against the previous close of 22,354.50 on Friday.