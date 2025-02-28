Market Opening Bell: Sensex down over 910 points, Nifty below 22,300, all sectors in red Market Opening Bell: While the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 410.66 points or .055 per cent at 74,201.77, the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 111.65 points or 0.49 per cent at 22,433.40 in the opening trade.

Market Opening Bell: Indian benchmark indices opened in the red on Friday, February 28, 2025, amid weak global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 410.66 points or .055 per cent at 74,201.77, the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 111.65 points or 0.49 per cent at 22,433.40 in the opening trade. The Sensex closed at 74,612.43 and Nifty 50 at 22,545.05 on Thursday. Sensex later declined 910 points and Nifty 50 fell below 22,300.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Tech and Tata Steel were among the biggest laggards in the opening trade, with IndusInd Bank losing over 5 per cent. On the other hand, HDFC Bank, Reliance and ITC were among the gainers.

In the Nifty pack, 1,1652 stocks were trading in the red, while 304 were trading in the green. 71 stocks remained unchanged in early trade.

According to Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, March is likely to witness recovery in the Indian market backed by better macro news flows and subdued FII selling.

"Since large-cap valuations are fair, and in pockets attractive, FIIs are unlikely to press selling as aggressively during the last few months. Long-term investors can utilise the weakness in the market to slowly accumulate fairly-valued quality largecaps and select fairly-valued stocks in the broader market, like defence stocks for instance," Vijayakumar said.

Asia Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded lower today, with the US stock market ending lower on Thursday.

However, at the time of writing the news, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down by 539.55 points or 2.27 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 1,227.90 points or 3.21 per cent. Similarly, South Korea’s Kospi was down 83.11 points or 3.10 per cent.

What Gift Nifty indicated?

Earlier, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for equity market indices, indicated a flat start for the Nifty 50 as it opened slightly higher at 22,559 against the previous close of 22,555 on Thursday.

How did individual sectors perform?

Major Nifty sectoral indices traded low, with Nifty IT falling 1.50 per cent. The Nifty Realty was down by 1.87 per cent and Nifty Auto was down by 1.70 per cent. Similarly, the Nifty Bank Index was down by 0.86 per cent and Nifty Metal fell 2.09 per cent in the opening trade.