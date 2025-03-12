Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains over 150 points, Nifty above 22,500, Nifty IT drags Market Opening Bell: The 30-share BSE Sensex opened at 74,270.81, while the NSE Nifty 50 started the session at 22,536.35.

Market Opening Bell: Indian benchmark indices started the session on a positive note on Wednesday, i.e. March 12, 2025, amid mixed global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex opened at 74,270.81, while the NSE Nifty 50 started the session at 22,536.35.

There was a gain of 168.49 points or 0.22 per cent on the Sensex in the opening trade. Nifty50 was up by 38.45 points or 0.17 per cent. The Sensex closed at 74,102.32 and Nifty 50 at 22,497.90 in the last trading session on Tuesday.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services and Tech Mahindra were among the biggest laggards in the opening trade, with IndusInd losing 7.34 per cent. On the other hand, stocks like Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank and Zomato were in the green in the opening trade. Bharti Airtel was up by 2.56 per cent while writing the report.

In early trade, 1,490 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 513 were trading in the red. 82 stocks remained unchanged.

What does Gift Nifty indicate?

Earlier, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for equity market indices, indicated a positive start for the Nifty 50 as it opened higher at 22,549.50 against the previous close of 22,518 on Tuesday.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded in mixed today as the US stock market ended lower on Tuesday, as US President Donald Trump said he would raise tariffs on steel and aluminum coming from Canada, doubling their planned increase to 50 per cent.

The S&P 500 was down 1.4 per cent in afternoon trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 678 points, or 1.6 per cent, as of 1:40 pm Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1 per cent lower.

When writing the news, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down by 165.11 points or 0.69 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 36.24 points or 0.09 per cent. On the other hand, South Korea’s Kospi was up by 36.24 points or 1.45 per cent. Also, China's Shanghai Composite was in the red.



How did individual sectors perform?

Major Nifty sectoral indices traded in the green, but the Nifty IT was down by 1.45 per cent. The Nifty Metal was up by 0.41 per cent. Similarly, the Nifty Bank Index gained 0.29 per cent, and Nifty Metal jumped 0.41 per cent in the opening trade.