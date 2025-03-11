Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open in red amid US stock market's sell-off Market Opening Bell: While the 30-share BSE Sensex opened at 73,743.88, the NSE Nifty 50 started the session at 22,345.95.

Market Opening Bell: Indian benchmark indices opened in the red on Tuesday, i.e. March 11, 2025, amid weak global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex opened at 73,743.88, the NSE Nifty 50 started the session at 22,345.95.

There was a fall of 371.29 points or 0.50 per cent on the Sensex in the opening trade. Nifty50 was down by 114.35 points or 0.50 per cent. The Sensex closed at 74,115.17 and Nifty 50 at 22,460.30 in the last trading session on Monday.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Zomato, Tata Steel, Tata Motors and Infosys were among the biggest laggards in the opening trade, with IndusInd losing 10 per cent. On the other hand, stocks like Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank were in the green in the opening trade.

In early trade, 1,848 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the red, while 305 were trading in the green. Sixty stocks remained unchanged.