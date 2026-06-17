Market Opening Bell: Sensex up 271 points, Nifty holds 24,000 ahead of Fed rate decision

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, extended the positive momentum for the straight session and started the trading session on a positive but cautious note on June 17, 2026 as global markets traded mixed as investors await the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the day for fresh cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 271.61 points or 0.35 per cent to start the session at 77,080.09, the Nifty jumped 55.35 points to open at 24,044.50. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 76,808.48 and the Nifty 50 at 23,989.15. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 65.87 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index gained 46.07 points or 0.54 per cent, to trade in green at 8,615.13.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Indigo, Sun Pharma and Trent were in green with Infosys leading the pack by gaining 0.90 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Maruti and Reliance were among the top losers, with Bajaj Finance being the top loser by falling 0.49 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,641 stocks advancing against 652 stocks declining on the NSE. 130 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative to flat start as it opened with a drop of 19 points at 24,006.50, compared to the previous close of 24,025.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned sellers a day after infusing a small amount of money and sold equities worth Rs 749.18 crore on June 16. Similarly, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) too turned sellers, and offloaded equities worth the purchase of Rs 0.06 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian shares traded mixed on Wednesday, mirroring losses on Wall Street as investors await the Fed rate decision. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 738.50 points or 1.06 per cent at 70,143 at the time of writing the report. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 79.95 points or 0.33 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 14.59 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was down by 7.35 points or 0.18 per cent.

"Market participants are closely watching the Federal Reserve's policy meeting today, which marks the first chaired by Kevin Warsh. Policymakers are widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, but markets are assessing whether the central bank's language signals a shift in its policy outlook," said Nandish Shah - Deputy Vice President, HDFC Securities.