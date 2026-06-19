Market Opening Bell: Sensex tumbles 557 points, Nifty below 24,000, Infosys crashes 8%

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the trading session on a negative note on June 19, 2026, amid persistent selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and a fall in ADR (American Depositary Receipt) of Infosys and Wipro after Accenture cuts growth guidance. While the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 557.12 points or 0.71 per cent to start the session at 76,852.86, the Nifty fell 176.8 points to open at 23,991.20. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 77,409.98 and the Nifty 50 at 24,168.00. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the red in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was down 107.86 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index dropped 23.24 points, or 0.27 per cent, to trade in the red at 8,609.57.

From the Sensex pack, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Power Grid, and Maruti were among the top gainers, with ICICI Bank leading the pack by gaining 0.29 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TCS, HCL Tech, and HDFC Bank were in the red, with Infosys the top loser, down over 8 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 1,498 stocks declining against 1,124 stocks advancing on the NSE. 105 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat start today as it opened with a fall of 5 points at 23,984, compared to the previous close of 23,989. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers, offloading equities worth Rs 1,025.20 crore on June 18. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) continued to provide strong support to the market and remained net buyers with a purchase of Rs 3,516.81 crore.

"Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers on 18th June 2026, offloading equities worth over ₹1,025 crore, reflecting continued caution amid prevailing global uncertainties," said Hitesh Tailor, Research Analyst, Choice Equity Broking Private Limited.

Asian Markets Today

Asian shares hit a record high after the US stock market rose amid easing inflation concerns following a US–Iran peace deal. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 157.51 points or 0.22 per cent at 71,211 at the time of writing the report. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 387.35 points or 1.62 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green, up 37 points. The Shanghai Stock Exchange is closed on Friday, June 19, 2026.