Market Opening Bell: Sensex tumbles 322 points, Nifty near 23,200, Infosys gains over 3%

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the red on June 1, 2026, amid mixed global cues, with crude oil prices above USD 90 per barrel. While the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 322.14 points or 0.57 per cent to start the session at 73,945.20, the Nifty shed 153.45 points to open at 23,229.15. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 74,267.34 and the Nifty 50 at 23,382.60. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the red in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was down by 147.33 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index dipped by 78.29 points, or 0.94 per cent, to trade in the red at 8,218.26.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, and Tech Mahindra were in green with Infosys leading the pack by gaining 3.35 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Maruti, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel and Eternal were among the top losers with Bajaj Finance being the top loser by falling over 2.30 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 1,553 stocks declining against 683 stocks advancing on the NSE. 131 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a cautious start as it opened with a fall of 41 points at 23,400.50, compared to the previous close of 23,441.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have continued to maintain a net selling stance and offloaded equities worth Rs 3,911.68 crore on June 1. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers and purchased equities worth Rs 5,109.13 crore.

"Overall, the technical setup remains weak with benchmark indices trading below key moving averages, momentum indicators turning negative, and volatility rising," said Aakash Shah, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited.

Asian Markets Today

Asian shares tumbled from record levels even as Wall Street equities moved higher despite a rise in crude oil prices. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 917.33 points or 1.37 per cent at 66,017 at the time of writing the report. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 351.82 points or 1.37 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the red with a fall of 166.46 per cent at the time of writing the report. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was down by 1.50 points or 0.04 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)​