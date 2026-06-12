Market Opening Bell: Sensex surges 876 points, Nifty reclaims 23,400 amid positive global cues

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the trading session on a strong positive note on June 12, 2026, as President Donald Trump signalled a diplomatic breakthrough with Iran and called off planned military strikes. While the 30-share BSE Sensex surged 876.72 points or 1.18 per cent to start the session at 74,709.27, the Nifty jumped 250.95 points to open at 23,412.55. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 73,832.55 and the Nifty 50 at 23,161.60. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 257.19 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index gained 117.25 points or 1.43 per cent, to trade in green at 8,325.70.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 2,197 stocks advancing against 171 stocks declining on the NSE. 71 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat start as it opened with a drop of just 6 points at 23,396.50, compared to the previous close of 23,402.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) maintain their selling stance and offloaded equities worth Rs 1,987.09 crore on June 11. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained steady buyers, helping absorb a substantial portion of the foreign selling pressure with purchases of Rs 4,224.51 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian shares zoomed on Friday amid positive global cues, following a major geopolitical breakthrough in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump indicated that key nations have approved a proposed agreement.