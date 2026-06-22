Market Opening Bell: Sensex surges 357 points, Nifty above 24,100, Infosys among top gainers

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the trading session on a strong positive note on June 22, 2026, amid positive global cues and Brent crude oil prices staying below USD 80. While the 30-share BSE Sensex added 357.77 points or 0.46 per cent to start the session at 77,160.67, the Nifty gained 93.5 points to open at 24,106.60. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 76,802.90 and the Nifty 50 at 24,013.10. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 112.37 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index jumped 36.12 points or 0.42 per cent, to trade in green at 8,722.27.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Maruti, HDFC Bank, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra were among the top gainers with Infosys leading the pack by gaining 0.87 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Power Grid, Titan, UltaTech Cement, NTPC and ITC were in red with Power Grid being the top loser by falling over 0.70 per cent.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat start today as it opened with a fall of 4.5 points at 24,044, compared to the previous close of 24,048.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers, buying equities worth Rs 4,859.07 crore on June 19. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) turned sellers, selling equities worth Rs 1,159.64 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian shares moved higher on Monday after Iranian officials said there had been progress in peace discussions with the United States. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 1,654.94 points or 2.32 per cent at 72,905 at the time of writing the report. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 207.81 points or 0.87 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 122.47 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 7.53 points or 0.18 per cent.

"Despite the confusing news coming from the West Asia talks, Brent crude is trading below USD 80. This market signal indicates that further flare up in the conflict is unlikely. However, the situation remains fluid and has to be watched closely. Meanwhile, rupee appreciation and the tapering of FPI outflows continue, which has the potential to impart resilience to the market. The FPI buy figure of Rs 4859 crores on Friday is due to the FTSE rejig and, therefore, is not indicative of any trend. The strengthening of the rupee from the low of 96.96 to the dollar reached on May 20th to 94.32 now is a positive and this trend is likely to continue, given the sharp correction in crude price and the expected big capital flows, particularly from FCNR B deposits," said Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.