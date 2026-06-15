Sensex surges 1,200 points, Nifty reclaims 24,000 as crude oil prices drop on US-Iran deal

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened with a gap-up on June 15, 2026, as the US-Iran peace deal boosted global risk appetite and pushed Brent crude prices below USD 84 in early trade. While the 30-share BSE Sensex surged 1,197.32 points or 1.58 per cent to start the session at 76,725.27, the Nifty gained 361.95 points to open at 23,984.85. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 775,527.95 and the Nifty 50 at 23,622.90. Later, Nifty briefly reclaimed the 24,000 level. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index zoomed 287.45 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index gained 122.44 points or 1.45 per cent, to trade in green at 8,556.85.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a gap up start as it opened with a jump of 166.4 points at 23,795, compared to the previous close of 23,628.50. Selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) has moderated in recent sessions but continued to offload, selling equities worth Rs 1,082.18 crore on June 12. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained steady buyers, helping absorb a substantial portion of the foreign selling pressure with purchases of Rs 5,341.29 crore.

From the Sensex pack, all 30 stocks were in green with Eternal, Asian Paints, Indigo, L&T and HDFC Bank among the major gainers. Eternal lead the pack by gaining 3.30 per cent in the early trade. In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 2,560 stocks advancing against 343 stocks declining on the NSE. 77 stocks remained unchanged.

Asian Markets Today

Asian shares surged on Monday after a deal was announced on ending the Iran war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 3,469.96 points or 4.99 per cent at 69,490 at the time of writing the report. Similarly, Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1,182.32 points or 2.68 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a jump of 443.55 points. Similarly, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 37.07 points or 0.92 per cent.

Overall, the technical setup indicates a strong positive opening with bullish momentum likely to remain dominant. Improvement in market breadth, declining volatility, strengthening momentum indicators, and supportive derivatives positioning favour the bulls," said Aakash Shah, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited.