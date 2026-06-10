Market Opening Bell: Sensex opens in green, Nifty flat amid weak global cues, Reliance gains 1.20%

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the trading session mixed on June 10, 2026, amid weak global cues following tensions in the Middle East. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 69.51 points or 0.09 per cent to start the session at 73,988.27, the Nifty dropped 8.15 points to open at 23,233.95. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 73,918.76 and the Nifty 50 at 23,242.10. However, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up 8.29 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index gained 16.27 points, or 0.20 per cent, to trade in the red at 8,355.47.

From the Sensex pack, Reliance, L&T, Trent, Infosys, and BEL were in green with Reliance leading the pack by gaining 1.20 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech and Indigo were among the top losers, with Tech Mahindra being the top loser by falling over 0.71 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,601 stocks advancing against 690 stocks declining on the NSE. 118 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat to negative start as it opened with a drop of 21.5 points at 23,206, compared to the previous close of 23,184.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) maintain an aggressive selling stance and offloaded equities worth Rs 4,566.03 crore on June 9. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained steady buyers, helping absorb a substantial portion of the foreign selling pressure with purchases of Rs 6,159.48 crore.

"Persistent FII selling, elevated bond yields and uncertainty around global growth continue to limit risk appetite. Investors are also likely to remain cautious ahead of the US CPI data, which could determine the next leg of global market direction," said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

Asian Markets Today

Asian shares tumbled on Wednesday as oil prices surged after the escalation of tensions in the Middle East following the US strikes on Iran. US markets closed lower on Tuesday as momentum in chip stocks

faded after a brief one-day rebound. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 1,026.63 points or 1.57 per cent at 64,390 at the time of writing the report. Similarly, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 292.90 points or 1.19 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the red with a drop of 376.20 points. Similarly, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was down by 23.37 points or 0.58 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)