Market Opening Bell: Sensex up 358.92 points, Nifty at 24,096.90, Eternal gains over 4%

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened higher on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, despite Brent crude oil prices rising to USD 111 per barrel. While the 30-share BSE Sensex added 358.92 points or 0.46 per cent to start the session at 77,245.83, the Nifty gained 101.2 points to open at 24,096.90. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 76,886.91 and the Nifty 50 at 23,995.70. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 134.42 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index added 58.97 points or 0.72 per cent, to trade at 8,218.92.
From the Sensex pack, Eternal, Maruti, NTPC, Power Grid and Larsen & Toubro were in green with Eternal leading the pack by gaining 4.41 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Titan, Indigo and Bajaj Finserv were in the red, with Titan being the top loser by falling over 0.37 per cent.
In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,968 stocks advancing against 534 stocks declining on the NSE. 101 stocks remained unchanged.
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