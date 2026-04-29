Market Opening Bell: Sensex up 358.92 points, Nifty at 24,096.90, Eternal gains over 4%

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened higher on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, despite Brent crude oil prices rising to USD 111 per barrel. While the 30-share BSE Sensex added 358.92 points or 0.46 per cent to start the session at 77,245.83, the Nifty gained 101.2 points to open at 24,096.90. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 76,886.91 and the Nifty 50 at 23,995.70. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 134.42 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index added 58.97 points or 0.72 per cent, to trade at 8,218.92.

From the Sensex pack, Eternal, Maruti, NTPC, Power Grid and Larsen & Toubro were in green with Eternal leading the pack by gaining 4.41 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Titan, Indigo and Bajaj Finserv were in the red, with Titan being the top loser by falling over 0.37 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,968 stocks advancing against 534 stocks declining on the NSE. 101 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened with a drop of 24.5 points at 24,075.50, compared to the previous close of 24,100. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) extended their selling streak and offloaded equities worth Rs 2,103.74 crore on April 28. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) provided partial support by purchasing equities worth Rs 1,712.01 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian markets began the session on a weaker note amid a selloff on Wall Street and a rise in crude oil prices. However, they recovered later. Japan remained closed for a public holiday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 255.22 points or 0.99 per cent. Similarly, South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 11.25 points at the time of writing the report. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 16.16 points or 0.40 per cent.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)