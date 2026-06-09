Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open on positive note as Middle East tensions ease

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened the trading session on a strong note on June 9, 2026, amid easing tensions in the Middle East. While the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 511 points or 0.69 per cent to start the session at 74,035.41, the Nifty gained 136.05 points to open at 23,259.05. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 73,524.26 and the Nifty 50 at 23,123. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up 114.62 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index gained 59.79 points, or 0.73 per cent, to trade in the red at 8,289.75.

From the Sensex pack, Indigo, Trent, Bajaj Finance, Eternal and Axis Bank were in green with Infosys leading the pack by gaining 1.34 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Tata Steel and NTPC were among the top losers, with Tata Steel the biggest loser, down over 0.44 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 2,250 stocks advancing against 507 stocks declining on the NSE. 99 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened with a fall of 42.5 points at 23,131, compared to the previous close of 23,173.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained sellers in yesterday's trading session, offloading equities worth Rs5,555.67 crore on June 8. 5,165.24.

Asian Markets Today

Asian shares staged a recovery today after US stock markets rose on Monday, led by a rebound in chip stocks. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 1,165.40 points or 1.79 per cent at 65,190 at the time of writing the report. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 57.06 points or 0.23 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 447.76 points. Similarly, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 20.34 points or 0.51 per cent.

"While global markets are attempting to stabilise after the recent correction, elevated geopolitical risks, currency concerns and volatility levels suggest traders may continue to adopt a cautious approach until clearer directional triggers emerge," said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.