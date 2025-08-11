Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open in green with marginal gains, SBI among top gainers Sensex, Nifty Today on August 11, 2025: In early trade, 1,087 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,157 were trading in the red. One hundred two stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened with modest gains on Monday, August 11, 2025, after Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net buyers on August 8. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 27.57 points to start the session at 79,885.36, and the Nifty was up by 8.2 points to open at 24,371.50. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 79,857.79 and the Nifty 50 at 24,363.30. Similarly, the broader indices traded green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up by 113.10 points in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index added 117.16 points or 0.23 per cent to trade at 51,714.13.

From the Sensex pack, State Bank of India, NTPC, Trent, UltraTech Cement and Tata Motors were among the major gainers, with SBIN leading the pack by adding 1.70 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, and Asian Paints were among the laggards, with Titan shedding 1.23 per cent in the opening trade.

"Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net buyers, signalling a potential shift in market sentiment after a prolonged period of selling. Technically, immediate support for the Nifty is placed at 24,300, followed by 24,200. A breakdown below these levels could accelerate selling pressure towards the 24,000 zone. On the upside, the immediate resistance is seen at 24,500, followed by the 24,600–24,800 zone," said Hardik Matalia, Derivative Analyst - Research at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened 28.5 points higher at 24,422, compared to the previous close of 24,393.50.

Meanwhile, after remaining net sellers for the last 14 sessions, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net buyers on August 8. They bought equities worth Rs 1,932 crore. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers, purchasing equities worth Rs 7,723 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, most Asian markets opened higher even as investors remained cautious with the approaching deadline for a possible extension of U.S. tariffs on Chinese exports. While Japan's Nikkei 225 surged 761.33 points, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 3.81 points or 0.02 per cent. On the other hand, South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 0.91 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 18.37 points or 0.51 per cent.