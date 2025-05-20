Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty gain amid strong global cues, IT Index in green Market Opening Bell: In early trade, 1,170 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,001 were trading in the red. 94 stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Sensex, Nifty Today: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty had a positive start on Tuesday, i.e. on May 20, 2025, amid strong global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 56.75 points to open at 82,116.17. Nifty too opened in green with a gain of 50.75 points, starting the trading session at 24,996.20. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 82,059.42 and the Nifty 50 at 24,945.45. In the broader market, the BSE Smallcap and the BSE Midcap indices were trading in the positive territory in early trade.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Infosys, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, and ITC were in green in the opening trade, with Tata Steel gaining 1.05 per cent. On the other hand, stocks like Power Grid, HDFC Bank, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra and Nestle India were in the red at the time of writing this news, with Power Grid falling around 0.95 per cent.

In early trade, 1,170 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,001 were trading in the red. 94 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain at Rs 25,112, against the previous close of 24,991.50.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian shares rallied today after China cut key interest rates and US stocks ended higher. The S&P edged up by 0.1 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 0.3 per cent.

At the time of writing the news, Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 108.89 points and was trading at 37,607.52. Similarly, Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 299.72 points or 1.28 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite gained 12.87 points to trade at 3,380.45.

How did individual sectors perform?

Major Nifty sectoral indices traded in the green today, with the Nifty IT gaining after a fall on Monday. The Index was up 0.67 per cent in the early trade. Similarly, Nifty Metal inched higher by 0.77 per cent, and the Nifty FMCG gained by 0.22 per cent.