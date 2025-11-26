Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty drop, Tata Motors PV among top gainers Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 2,103 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 432 were trading in the red. Sixty-nine stocks remained unchanged.

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session in the red on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, despite positive global cues as selling pressure persisted. While the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 83.57 points to start the session at 84,503.44, the Nifty dipped 41.85 points to open at 25,842.95. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 84,587.01 and the Nifty 50 at 25,884.80. However, they soon rebounded to trade in the green on hopes of a December Fed rate cut. However, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up by 77.13 points, or 0.16 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index was up by 67.71 points or 0.13 per cent, to trade at 51,752.24.

From the Sensex pack, TMPV, Trent, Tata Steel, Adani Ports and Maruti were among the major gainers, with TMPV leading the pack by gaining around 2 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Bharati Airtel, and BEL were among the laggards, with Bharti Airtel shedding 2.02 per cent in the opening trade.

"We believe that the 26,000-26,050/85000-85200 zone remains a key resistance area for traders. As long as the market trades below this level, weak sentiment is likely to continue. On the downside, 25,800/84300 would act as an immediate support zone for the bulls. Below this, the market could slip up to 25,675/84000. On the higher side, a successful breakout above 26,050/85200 could push the market towards 26,150-26,200/85500-85700," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head – Equity Research.