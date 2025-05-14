Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty bounce back, defence stock Garden Reach surges 12%
Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty bounce back, defence stock Garden Reach surges 12%
Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty bounce back, defence stock Garden Reach surges 12%
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
PM Modi to chair key Cabinet, CCS meetings today, post-Operation Sindoor strategy likely on agenda
-
Yogi Adityanath leads 'Tiranga Yatra' in Lucknow, hails PM Modi and forces for Operation Sindoor
-
Justice BR Gavai to take oath as 52nd CJI today: Know key judgments and his Congress connection
-
What is 'Operation Keller' launched by Indian Army in J-K after the success of Operation Sindoor?
Advertisement
Advertisement