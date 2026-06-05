Market Opening Bell: Sensex jumps 269 points, Nifty near 23,500 ahead of RBI MPC decision

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the trading session on a positive note on June 5, 2026, ahead of the outcome of the RBI's MPC meeting. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 269.93 points or 0.36 per cent to start the session at 74,629.94, the Nifty added 62.4 points to open at 23,478.95. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 74,360.01 and the Nifty 50 at 23,416.55. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 79.19 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index gained 29.05 points or 0.35 per cent, to trade in red at 8,413.94.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, TCS and M&M were in green with Infosys leading the pack by gaining 1.78 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Tata Steel, Trent, Indigo, Eternal, and Reliance were among the top losers, with Tata Steel being the top loser by falling over 0.81 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,824 stocks advancing against 523 stocks declining on the NSE. 101 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a cautious start as it opened with a fall of 44 points at 23,494.50, compared to the previous close of 23,538.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have continued to maintain a net selling stance for the seventh consecutive trading session and offloaded equities worth Rs 4,475.76 crore on June 1. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers and purchased equities worth Rs 4,360.14 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian shares declined on Friday amid profit booking in technology stocks as US–Iran talks remain in limbo. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 990.69 points or 1.47 per cent at 66,480 at the time of writing the report. Similarly, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down by 228.40 points or 0.90 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the red with a fall of 375.46 per cent at the time of writing the report. However, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 17.53 points or 0.43 per cent.

"Geopolitical developments remain a key variable for global risk assets. Continued hostilities involving the US, Iran, and Israel have kept energy markets on edge, with crude oil prices remaining elevated. For India, this remains a critical concern. As one of the world's largest crude importers, sustained high oil prices can increase imported inflation, widen the trade deficit, and exert additional pressure on the rupee," said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.