Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains 200 points, Nifty holds 23k mark

Image Source : PTI The Sensex opened at 76,201.10 and Nifty50 at 23,055.75.

Market Opening Bell: Indian equity benchmark indices opened in green today i.e. on February 13, 2025. While the 30-share BSE Sensex was up over 200 points in early trade, the NSE Nifty held 23,000 mark.

The Sensex opened at 76,201.10 and Nifty50 at 23,055.75. According to data on the NSE, About 1539 shares advanced, 1114 shares declined, and 111 shares unchanged.

Among the major gainers in the early trade were Cipla, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dr Reddy's Labs, Bajaj Finserv, and Tata Steel. On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Shriram Finance, Hero MotoCorp, Britannia Industries, and Titan Company were the biggest laggards.

Earlier on Wednesday, Stock markets closed lower for the sixth straight day with Sensex falling by 122 points on unabated foreign fund outflows and trade war worries. However, it recovered from the intra-day fall of 900 points. During the day, the benchmark tanked 905.21 points or 1.18 per cent to sink below the 76,000-level to hit a low of 75,388.39.

Meanwhile, investors suffered an erosion of Rs 18 lakh crore in six days of market fall. On February 12, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms slumped Rs 18,04,418 crore to Rs 4,07,46,408.11 crore (USD 4.69 trillion) since February 4.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,486.41 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Rupee Rises Today

The rupee climbed 14 paise to 86.81 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday on the back of easing American currency and receding crude oil prices overseas.

The local unit, which was under pressure due to unending foreign fund withdrawal, found support due to some recovery in domestic equity markets triggered by the better-than-expected inflation data that was released by the government on Wednesday, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened stronger at 86.82 and gained further ground to trade at 86.81 against the greenback during early deals, registering a gain of 14 paise from its previous close.

With PTI input