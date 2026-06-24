Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains 29 points, Nifty below 23,800 points, Trent jumps 4.38%

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened mixed on June 24, 2026, amid weak global cues, with selling in IT stocks continuing. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 29.08 points, or 0.46 per cent, to start the session at 76,229.76, the Nifty fell 28.3 points to open at 23,795.80. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 76,200.68 and the Nifty 50 at 23,824.10. However, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 4.43 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index added 8.21 points or 0.09 per cent, to trade in green at 8,702.81.

From the Sensex pack, Trent, Infosys, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank and Maruti were among the top gainers with Trent leading the pack by gaining 4.38 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC and UltraTech Cement were in red with HCL Tech being the top loser by falling over 0.89 per cent.

"The market may remain range-bound in the near term as participants assess the impact of the recent correction amid mixed global cues. While easing geopolitical concerns and continued domestic institutional support could provide stability, the lack of strong directional cues from Gift Nifty suggests a cautious start to the session. Holding above key support levels will remain important to prevent further weakness and improve overall market sentiment," said Dr VK Vijayakumar, Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat to positive start today as it opened with a gain of 55 points at 23,865.50, compared to the previous close of 23,810.50. Selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) has tapered off and bought equities worth Rs 17.86 crore on June 23. Similarly, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained steady buyers, purchasing equities worth Rs 680.21 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian shares wobbled on Wednesday as a sell-off in big technology stocks continued, pulling US stocks down. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 571.38 points or 0.82 per cent at 69,217 at the time of writing the report. However, some markets bounced back. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 45.72 points or 0.20 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a jump of 84.14 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 10.11 points or 0.25 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)