Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains 260 points, Nifty above 23,900, HCL Tech among top gainers

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the trading session on a mildly positive note on June 16, 2026 as global markets remain largely supportive. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 262.44 points or 0.34 per cent to start the session at 76,526.77, the Nifty jumped 70 points to open at 23,923.90. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 76,264.33 and the Nifty 50 at 23,853.90. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 73.17 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index gained 42.68 points or 0.50 per cent, to trade in green at 8,561.44.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,843 stocks advancing against 720 stocks declining on the NSE. 99 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat start as it opened with a drop of just 18.5 points at 23,912, compared to the previous close of 23,930.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers and purchased equities worth Rs 200 crore on June 15. Similarly, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained steady buyers, helping absorb a substantial portion of the foreign selling pressure with purchase of Rs 3,189.26 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian shares traded mixed on Tuesday as President Donald Trump announced that an agreement had been reached to end the war between the US and Iran. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 658.50 points or 0.95 per cent at 69,976 at the time of writing the report. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 300.67 points or 1.21 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 190.27 points. Similarly, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 2.38 points or 0.06 per cent.