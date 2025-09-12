Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains 210 points, Nifty steady above 25,000, Infosys among top gainers Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 1,626 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 752 were trading in the red. Seventy-three stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started Friday's trading session in the green amid positive global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex added 210.22 points to start the session at 81,758.95; the Nifty gained 68.95 points to open at 25,074.45. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 81,548.73 and the Nifty 50 at 25,005.50.