Market Opening Bell: Sensex flat, Nifty drops 31 points amid weak global cues, BEL among top gainers

Mumbai:

Sensex, Nifty Today: Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the red on June 20, 2026, amid weak global cues and persistent selling by Foreign Institutional Investors. While the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 8.02 points to start the session at 77,086.05, the Nifty fell 31.6 points to open at 24,071.30. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 77,094.07 and the Nifty 50 at 24,102.90. However, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 16.05 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index added 27.35 points or 0.31 per cent, to trade in green at 8,765.88.

From the Sensex pack, BEL, Bajaj Finserv, Trent, ICICI Bank and Titan were among the top gainers with BEL leading the pack by gaining 0.94 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Infosys, TCS, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Tech and Asian Paints were in red with Infosys being the top loser by falling over 0.98 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,498 stocks advancing against 1,102 stocks declining on the NSE. 100 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start today as it opened with a gain of 82 points at 24,181.50, compared to the previous close of 24,099.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned sellers, selling equities worth Rs 635.91 crore on June 20. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) turned buyers, helping absorb a substantial portion of foreign selling pressure by purchasing Rs 1,035.72 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian shares traded lower on Tuesday as US stocks drifted through a mixed day of trading on Monday after oil prices eased and markets faced uncertainty about efforts to end the war in Iran. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 1,068.96 points or 1.48 per cent at 71,285 at the time of writing the report. Similarly, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 295.52 points or 1.24 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the red with a fall of 546.84 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 15.55 points or 0.37 per cent.

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