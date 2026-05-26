Market Opening Bell: Sensex falls 264 points, Nifty holds 24,000 as oil prices move up post new US strikes

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened lower on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, as crude oil prices moved higher after reports of US strikes on an Iranian site dampened peace deal optimism. While the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 264.82 points or 0.34 per cent to start the session at 76,224.14, the Nifty shed 27.6 points to open at 24,004.10. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 76,488.96 and the Nifty 50 at 24,031.70. Similarly, the broader indices traded mixed in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was down by 6.32 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index added 29.14 points or 0.34 per cent, to trade at 8,494.76.

From the Sensex pack, BEL, Tech Mahindra, SBIN, NTPC, and Hindustan Unilever were in green with BEL leading the pack by gaining 0.49 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Indigo, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, Reliance, and M&M were among the top losers, with Indigo being the top loser by falling over 0.88 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,256 stocks advancing against 1,071 stocks declining on the NSE. 148 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, hinted at a negative start as it opened with a fall of 76 points at 24,051, compared to the previous close of 24,127. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 821.75 crore on May 25. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers and purchased equities worth Rs 3,856.88 crore.

"The overall market structure continues to remain favourable, supported by strong institutional buying, positive global sentiment, and sustained strength in banking and heavyweight stocks," said Hitesh Tailor, Research Analyst, Choice Equity Broking Private Limited.

Asian Markets Today

Asian shares traded mixed as crude oil prices moved higher after reports of US strikes on Iranian sites weakened sentiment around a possible nuclear deal with Tehran. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 73.19 points or 0.11 per cent at 65,326 at the time of writing the report. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 147.97 points or 0.57 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green, up 260.08 per cent at the time of writing. Similarly, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was down by 34.72 points or 0.84 per cent. US markets remained shut yesterday due to the Memorial Day holiday.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)