Market Opening Bell: Sensex falls 24 points, Nifty holds 24,050, IT stocks drag amid mixed global cues

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, failed to extend the positive momentum and opened lower on June 18, 2026, amid mixed global cues, with US stock markets falling around 1 per cent amid anticipation of a rate increase later this year. While the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 23.96 points to start the session at 77,131.66, the Nifty fell 11.9 points to open at 24,073.80. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 77,155.62 and the Nifty 50 at 24,085.70.

From the Sensex pack, Trent, BEL, L&T, Adani Ports, and Indigo were among the top gainers, with Trent leading the pack by gaining 0.93 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS, Tech Mahindra, and Bajaj Finance were in the green, with Infosys among the top losers, falling 2.68 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,691 stocks advancing against 560 stocks declining on the NSE. 143 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start today as it opened with a gain of 144 points at 24,099.50, compared to the previous close of 23,955.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) infused a small amount of money and bought equities worth Rs 101.59 crore on June 17. Similarly, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) too turned sellers, and offloaded equities worth the purchase of Rs 1,561.40 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian shares held steady on Thursday despite a strong dip in US stocks on speculation that the Federal Reserve may hike interest rates this year to keep a lid on inflation. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 1,086.75 points or 1.55 per cent at 70,989 at the time of writing the report. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 441.16 points or 1.81 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 119.97 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was down by 15.32 points or 0.37 per cent.

Overall, the technical setup remains constructive with improving momentum indicators, supportive derivatives data, and declining volatility. While some consolidation near the 24,000 resistance level is possible, the broader trend continues to favour the bulls. The immediate range for Nifty is expected to be between 23,800 and 24,100. A decisive breakout above 24,000–24,100 could pave the way for a move towards 24,500 in the coming sessions," said Aakash Shah, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited.