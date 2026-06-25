Market Opening Bell: Sensex extends positive momentum, Nifty above 24,100 amid firm global cues

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, extended the positive momentum from the previous session, started the trading session in the green on June 25, 2026, amid firm cues from international markets and a sharp decline in global crude oil prices. While the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 399.85 points or 0.51 per cent to start the session at 77,391.07, the Nifty gained 104.2 points to open at 24,125.85. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 76,991.22 and the Nifty 50 at 24,021.65. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 111.39 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index added 34.28 points or 0.39 per cent, to trade in green at 8,766.81.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat start today as it opened with a gain of 6 points at 24,078.50, compared to the previous close of 24,072.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned sellers, selling equities worth Rs 1,843.40 crore on June 24. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained steady buyers, helping absorb a substantial portion of the foreign selling pressure with purchases of Rs 3,637.26 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Most Asian shares surged on Thursday after strong earnings and forecasts from chip giants Micron and ​Qualcomm.