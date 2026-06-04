Market Opening Bell: Sensex drops 410 points, Nifty below 23,300 - What's behind this fall?

Mumbai:

Sensex, Nifty Today: Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the trading session on a weak note on June 2, 2026, amid weak global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 410.34 points or 0.55 per cent to start the session at 73,935.83, the Nifty shed 123.15 points to open at 23,282.45. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 74,346.17 and the Nifty 50 at 23,405.60. However, the broader indices traded mixed in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 15.05 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index dipped 15.69 points or 0.19 per cent, to trade in red at 8,284.23.