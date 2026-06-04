Sensex, Nifty Today: Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the trading session on a weak note on June 2, 2026, amid weak global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 410.34 points or 0.55 per cent to start the session at 73,935.83, the Nifty shed 123.15 points to open at 23,282.45. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 74,346.17 and the Nifty 50 at 23,405.60. However, the broader indices traded mixed in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 15.05 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index dipped 15.69 points or 0.19 per cent, to trade in red at 8,284.23.
Market Opening Bell: Sensex drops 410 points, Nifty below 23,300 - What's behind this fall?
Sensex, Nifty Today: Asian shares declined in tandem with US equity-index futures as renewed US–Iran tensions dampened investor sentiment.
Mumbai:
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
Delhi hotel fire: Owner Lavkesh Bajaj admits ignoring safety norms, increasing rooms for revenue
-
Delhi fire: Elderly man in hospital, family rented room in Malviya Nagar hotel. All 8 of them died
-
A Modi-Trump meeting on the cards? US President confirms participation at G7 Summit in France
-
'Absolutely ludicrous': Simon Doull slams Jofra Archer for missing Test match after stellar IPL 2026
Advertisement
Advertisement