Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty tumble over 1% amid weak global cues, IT stocks under pressure

Mumbai:

Sensex, Nifty Today: Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the trading session on a negative note on June 8, 2026 amid weak global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 821.73 points or 1.10 per cent to start the session at 73,421.61, the Nifty shed 286 points to open at 23,080.70. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 74,243.34 and the Nifty 50 at 23,366.70. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the red in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was down by 269.51 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index dropped 139.56 points or 1.67 per cent, to trade in red at 8,224.81.

In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 1,991 stocks declining against 686 stocks advancing on the NSE. 101 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat to negative start as it opened with a fall of 4 points at 23,101.50, compared to the previous close of 23,097.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were aggressive sellers in the last trading session and offloaded equities worth Rs 8,776.25 crore on June 5. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers and purchased equities worth Rs 9,133.57 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian shares plunged on Monday, following the US stock market's worst day since October amid a sell-off in big tech companies. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 2,503.12 points or 3.91 per cent at 64,085 at the time of writing the report. Similarly, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down by 285.95 points or 1.15 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the red with a fall of 367.93 per cent at the time of writing the report. However, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 50.91 points or 1.26 per cent.