Market Opening Bell: Sensex falls 180 points, Nifty below 22,900

Market Opening Bell: Indian benchmark indices opened lower on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. The 30-share BSE Sensex opened with a loss of 180.12 points or 0.02 per cent at 75,787.27 and the NSE Nifty was down by 98.05 points or 0.42 per cent at 22,847.25 in the opening trade.

NTPC, Tata Steel, State Bank of India and Kotak Bank were among the major gainers on the BSE. Sun Pharma, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Infosys were the biggest laggards in the opening trade.

According to NSE data, around 1,558 shares advanced, 757 declined, and 66 remained unchanged.

Earlier, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for equity market indices, hinted at another muted start for the Nifty 50 index. At 8 AM, Gift Nifty was seen trading in the red with a thin cut of 14 points or 0.06 per cent at 22,958.

Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 47.50 points or 0.19 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell by 56.26 points or 0.24 per cent. Asia-Pacific markets opened mixed, with South Korea’s Kospi rising 49.63 or 1.85 per cent.



How did individual sectors perform?

Almost all the major Nifty sectoral indices were in red with Nifty Pharma falling 2.97 per cent. The Nifty Healthcare Index was down by 2.68 per cent and Nifty Realty Index was down by 0.90 per cent. The Nifty Auto Index declined 0.72 per cent in the opening trade.

Stock Markets on Tuesday

After a day's breather, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex ended 29.47 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 75,967.39. Intra-day, the Sensex dropped 465.85 points or 0.61 per cent to 75,531.01.

The NSE Nifty dipped 14.20 points or 0.06 per cent to settle at 22,945.30.

On Tuesday, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms eroded by Rs 2,01,032.5 crore to Rs 3,98,31,067.30 crore (USD 4.58 trillion).