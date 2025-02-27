Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open in green, Nifty Bank index at forefront Market Opening Bell: While the 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 104.48 points at 74,706.60, the NSE Nifty 50 gained marginally and was up by 21.4 points at 22,568.95 in the opening trade.

Market Opening Bell: Indian benchmark indices opened in the green on Thursday, February 26, 2025, amid mixed global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 104.48 points at 74,706.60, the NSE Nifty 50 gained marginally and was up by 21.4 points at 22,568.95 in the opening trade. The Indian stock markets were closed on Wednesday on account of Mahashivratri.

From the Sensex pack, Baja Finance, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserve, HDFC Bank and Nestle India were among the major gainers, with the first three gaining over 1 per cent. Shares of UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the biggest laggards in the opening trade, with UltraTech Cement losing around 4 per cent.

In the Nifty pack, 1,168 stocks were trading in the green, while 949 were trading in the red. 103 of them remained unchanged in early trade.

What does Gift Nifty indicate?

Earlier, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for equity market indices, indicated a flat start for the Nifty 50 as it opened slightly lower at 22,575 against the previous close of 22,580 on Tuesday.

Asia Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded mostly lower, while the US stock market ended mixed overnight.

However, at the time of writing the news, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down by 252.13 points or 1.06 per cent and Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 46.07 points or 0.12 per cent. Similarly, South Korea’s Kospi was down 28.03 points or 1.06 per cent.



How did individual sectors perform?

Major Nifty sectoral indices traded mixed, with Nifty IT falling 0.18 per cent. Nifty Realty was down by 0.51 per cent and Nifty Pharma was down by 0.35 per cent. However, the Nifty Bank Index was up by 0.48 per cent and Nifty Metal gained 0.37 per cent in the opening trade.

Asian shares were mostly lower on Thursday after US stock indexes drifted to a mixed finish, with the S&P 500 closing just an iota higher.

The stock market has generally been struggling following some weaker-than-expected reports on the economy, including a couple that showed US.

households growing pessimistic about inflation and higher tariffs pushed by President Donald Trump.

Some of the harshest drops hit Big Tech and other high-growth stocks, whose incredible momentum had earlier seemed unstoppable.

With PTI inputs